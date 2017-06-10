MP farmer deaths: 5 Youth Cong men held for egg attack on Union minister

Eggs miss mark, but a few land in front of his vehicle; BJP slams attack, blames Odisha govt

activists in Odisha today hurled eggs at Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh's vehicle and waved black flags near the state guest house in protest against the death of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district.



The incident took place when the union minster left the state guest house and was on his way to attend a programme on "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas" in Jatani.



"Though the eggs did not hit the minister, one or two eggs fell in front of his vehicle," according to an eye witnesses.



The police arrested five workers including its state president Loknath Maharathy in this connection, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.



" has no moral right to remain in-charge of agriculture ministry after the killing of farmers in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh," said Maharathy before he was taken into custody.



Meanwhile, strongly condemned the incident and blamed the state government for the incident.



"The has lost its credibility across the country. I suspect the egg were hurled at the instance of the ruling BJD," Odisha leader in-charge Arun Singh said.



"It is the responsibility of the state government to provide security to the visiting union ministers," leader Bhrugu Buxipatra said.



However, senior leader Pradeep Majhi said that "there is nothing wrong in the protest. The union government needs to know the sentiment of the people."



vice-president Damodar Rout said, "Hurling eggs at the union minister will not help to solve any problem."

