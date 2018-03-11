Egypt army says 16 jihadists killed in Sinai operation

said today 16 jihadists, an and a soldier were killed in the past four days during a major military operation against Islamic State group jihadists in The launched a sweeping campaign after Egyptian Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is standing in elections for his second term this month, gave them a three-month deadline to crush IS in He issued his ultimatum in November after suspected IS gunmen massacred more than 300 worshippers in a mosque associated with Sufi Muslim mystics. Since the military, then led by Sisi, ousted in 2013, security forces have sought to quell attacks by the branch of IS. The jihadists have killed hundreds of soldiers, policemen and civilians, mainly in North but also elsewhere in They have also killed scores of Christians in church bombings and shootings, as well as bombing a Russian airliner carrying tourists from an Egyptian resort in 2015, killing all 224 people on board. The military says it has evidence IS has sought to move members to following its defeats in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)