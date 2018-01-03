Egypt singer detained over racy music video: judiciary

Prosecutors in have detained a female for four days for "incitement to debauchery" after an sparked controversy, a judicial source said today.



appeared at the end of December in a music video called "Boss Oumek" ("Look at your mother") which includes sensual oriental dance and suggestive gestures.



Musicians' union Hany Shaker, a male known for his conservative stance, last week announced on the private channel Dream TV that Amer had been expelled from the union.Her case comes less than a month after another female pop was sentenced to two years in prison for "inciting debauchery" over a racy video.Shyma appeared in a mock classroom licking an apple and appearing to mimic fellatio on a banana in front of a chalkboard scrawled with "Class #69".Yesterday her sentence was reduced on appeal to a year in jail.

