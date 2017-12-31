Eight drug peddlers held in JK

Eight alleged drug peddlers, including three residents of and Punjab, were arrested along with heroin, and intoxicant capsules in separate overnight operations in different parts of region, a said today.



Mehtab and Nadeem, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested after 1033 intoxicant capsules were recovered from their possession during checking at Rahya Morh near Vijaypur in Samba district, the said.



He said a Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested after police recovered 10 kgs of poppy straw from his vehicle during checking at Chenani in district.Lakhwinder Singh, who allegedly used to procure drugs and supply the same in Jammu, was apprehended along with 21 grams of heroin from Satwari area of the city, the said.He said three more peddlers - Pardeep Kumar and his Kashmiri associates and - were arrested, and 140 grams of heroin was recovered from them near Fruit Mandi here.Another drug peddler, Ram Chand, was arrested after 900 grams of was recovered from his possession in Gandoh area of district, the said.All the arrested people were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

