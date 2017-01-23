EIH Ltd Q3 profit rises about 8% at Rs 54.31 cr

Company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous FY

Hospitality major EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Monday reported 8.29 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 54.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year , Ltd said in a filing to BSE.



Standalone total income from operations of the company, however, declined to Rs 375.38 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 401.02 crore for the same period a year ago.



"The Oberoi, was closed on April 1, 2016 for major renovations. The hotel is expected to be ready for commercial operations by April 1, 2018," said.



Shares of Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 99.15 per scrip on BSE, up 1.12 per cent from the previous close.

