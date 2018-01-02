JUST IN
Elderly man dies of cold at Shamli railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

An elderly man died due to cold at the Jalalabad railway station in Shamli district where he was waiting for a train to arrive, police said today.

Abdul Rahim (65) collapsed and died last evening at the railway station, they said.


Cold winds have been sweeping Uttar Pradesh and the administrations of Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts have ordered closure of all schools till January 4.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 11:30 IST

