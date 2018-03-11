JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Japan marks 7th anniversary of tsunami that killed 18,000

Xi poised to become China's leader-for-life as Parliament set to remove term limit
Business Standard

Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan join Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan have been roped in to star in Tom Hanks' World War II drama "Greyhound". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script has been penned by Hanks, who is also starring in and producing the film. Stephen Graham is also a part of the movie, which is based on the C S Forester's novel "The Good Shepherd". Hanks plays Captain Ernest Krause, who commands US destroyer the Greyhound and crosses the North Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the shooting of the film is currently underway in Louisiana.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements