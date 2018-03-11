Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan join Tom Hanks' 'Greyhound'

-
Actors Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan have been roped in to star in Tom Hanks' World War II drama "Greyhound". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script has been penned by Hanks, who is also starring in and producing the film. Stephen Graham is also a part of the movie, which is based on the C S Forester's novel "The Good Shepherd". Hanks plays Captain Ernest Krause, who commands US destroyer the Greyhound and crosses the North Atlantic while being pursued by Nazi U-boats. Directed by Aaron Schneider, the shooting of the film is currently underway in Louisiana.
