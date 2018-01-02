Emami ropes in Salman Khan to endorse edible oil brands

FMCG firm Limited has roped in star to endorse its edible brands with the aim to tap the markets outside eastern



The would act as a brand for Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice and Rasoi, apart from Bake Magic, a speciality fat brand, a company statement said.



of Group Aditya Agarwal said, "after attaining the leadership position in the eastern markets, we now have ambitious plans to take our edible brands on national platforms."To reach out to the consumer base nationally, the company decided to engage to join legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan, both of whom enjoy a strong pan- appeal.Earlier, had engaged to endorse the edible brands.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)