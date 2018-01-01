Eminent Indians to address annual Harvard conference

Eminent Indians, including Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and movie superstar Haasan will address the 15th edition of the annual conference at University.



The theme of this years conference, to be held on February 10 and 11, is ' Disruptive Innovations'.



The conference will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, officials, philanthropists, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about Indias path to global leadership, a press release said."We aim to bring together India's thought leaders for a weekend of discussions and brainstorming sessions to unravel these exciting opportunities that lay ahead for our country," said the event's student organisers.Other panelists include Minister for IT, Industry and Commerce K T Rama Rao; MP Poonam Mahajan; who is in-charge of for Indian National and Nitin Paranjpe, ex- of Unilever and ofQuality Council of Adil Zainulbhai; KKR Sanjay Nayar, Rana Kapoor, eminent author Amish Tripathi, and journalists and are expected to be among other speakers.

