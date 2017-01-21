Employment opportunities to 1 crore youth by 2020: Dattatreya

Says Centre will establish skill development centres across country with an amount of Rs 12,000 cr

The government has set a target to create opportunities to one crore youth by 2020 through a skill development scheme under the (PMKVY), Union Minister of State for Labour and said today.



"The Union Government will be establishing skill development centres across the country with an amount of Rs 12,000 crore to create opportunities to 1 crore youth by 2020," said Dattatreya after inaugurating a two-day 'Job Mela' here.



The minister said, "To increase avenues for job seekers, The Ministry of Labour and is establishing Model Career Centres (MCC) across the country. There are 950 exchanges in the country, out of these 100 centres will be developed as model centres at the cost of Rs 350 crore."



The minister also said that the Union Government has decided to open 100 driver training institutes across the country and one of them will be setup here.



"The Union Government has already sanctioned Rs 170 crore for skill development centres in Telangana state.



The model career centre will provide counselling and assessment, soft skills training, technical upskilling and placement to students, he added.

Press Trust of India