Engineering student strangulates mother to death, burns body

A 22-year-old engineering student was today arrested for allegedly strangulating to death his mother and later burning her body in his house compound here, police said.



The arrested has confessed to the crime which occurred on Christmas day, S Prakash said.



suspected that his mother was involved in an illicit relationship, the said.He was also upset that his mother had refused to give him money for his fees, he said.The 50-year-old woman Deepa Ashokan, an LIC agent, was living in the house along with her son, while her husband was in and also a daughter abroad.A test had confirmed that the body was that of Deepa.burnt the body using kerosene at the place where his mother used to dispose garbage by burning and later informed the police that his mother was missing since Tuesday.

