Englishman David James returns as Kerala Blasters head coach

Former David James today returned at the helm of affairs of Blasters, a day after the side sacked Rene Meulensteen as their following a string of poor performances by the team.



James, who has played for in 53 matches between 1997 and 2010, was the of Blasters in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2014. He was the during World Cup in South



" arrived in today and we have appointed him as of Blasters for the remainder of the ISL. We have informed the ISL which has approved his (James') taking over as of Blasters," a told on the condition of anonymity.As soon as he arrived, 47-year-old James, who spent seven years at English League side between 1992 and 1999 playing 214 matches, had a huddle with team owners and officials.It is also learnt that the ISL issued a prompt permission to James' appointment as he was earlier a part of the league in the inaugural edition.That was the reason of his appointment being cleared just a day after the sacking of Dutchman Meulensteen.James is expected to be at the Blasters dug out in their home match against FC Pune City tomorrow.Yesterday, the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned side sacked Meulensteen following their woeful performance so far in the ISL season. The decision came after the Blasters suffered a 1 -3 defeat at home to Bengaluru FC on December 31.The Blasters, last season's runners-up side, are languishing at the eighth spot in the 10-team league table with just one win from seven matches. They have four draws and two losses to collect just seven points so far.The Kochi-based side failed to impress this season so far despite having signed high profile players such as Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown, Sandesh Jhingan and C K Vineeth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)