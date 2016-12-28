Ensure benami properties law won't hit common man: Shiv Sena

on Wednesday asked Prime Minister to ensure that the proposed law against 'benami' properties would not hit the common man as hard as the demonetisation measure that has "harried the middle class".

Vowing to carry forward the war against and post-demonetisation, Modi had on Sunday said the government will soon operationalise a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' properties.

"Modi launched a surgical strike against to weed out money stashed abroad. But the truth is, not a single penny has been recovered. The rich of the country have incurred not even a dime's loss after the demonetisation, whereas the common man has been harried," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

"Now what is the government's plan against benami properties? We hope that the middle class citizens are not crushed under the harsh steps taken by the government as did happen after demonetisation. Hope that the real benami property holders do not legalise their properties while common man is stripped naked," the ruling alliance partner said.

It also said the steps taken against the rich and holders in fact had an adverse effect on the common people.

Once an announcement on is made, those possessing estates will convert all of it into "white" within 24 hours, like hundreds of crores were converted into "white" after the demonetisation decision, the Sena said.

"It seems that laws are only meant to safeguard the rich while the poor get crushed under them," it further said.

The party also said that those who were hailing the surgical strike across the LoC have now stopped doing so after continued attacks by the neighbouring nation killed over 50 soldiers since the Indian military action.

The Sena also sought to know from the government if it will ensure that Kashmiri Pandits get their "fair share" of land back in Kashmir before it starts accumulating 'benami' properties.