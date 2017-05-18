Environment minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

Environment Minister Anil Dave passed away here today.
60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.
He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dave.
"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," he said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister said Dave will be remembered as a devoted public servant who was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.
"I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," he said in another tweet.
