Environment minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

Dave was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009

passed away here today.



60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to where he passed away, according to official sources.



He was a member of the since 2009.



Prime Minister condoled the death of Dave.



Press Trust of India

"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," he said in a tweet.The Prime Minister said Dave will be remembered as a devoted public servant who was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment."I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," he said in another tweet.