Environment minister Anil Dave passes away at 60

Dave was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anil Madhav Dave
Anil Madhav Dave Photo: Dalip Kumar

Environment Minister Anil Dave passed away here today.

60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.



He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dave.

"Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Dave will be remembered as a devoted public servant who was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.

"I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," he said in another tweet.

