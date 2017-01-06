EPFO makes aadhaar mandatory for its pensioners, members

Retirement fund body has made it mandatory for its about 50 lakh pensioners and around four crore subscribers to provide either or a proof that they have applied for it till month-end to remain the beneficiary of its social security schemes.

"At present it is the correct position that the pensioners as well as members would have to provide or enrolment slips by January 31, 2017, to continue services provided by the EPFO," Employees' Provide Fund Organisation's Central Commissioner V P Joy told PTI.

"We will review the situation by month-end and may give more time to subscribers as well as pensioners to provide the 12 digit number," Joy said further.

has asked its over 120 field offices to provide wide publicity to the move through media as well as individual notes through employers to create awareness among members and pensioners about providing as their identification.

A notification by the Labour ministry says, "Members and pensioners of the Employees Pension Scheme desirous of continuing to avail pension and membership to Employees Pension Scheme, are here by required to furnish proof of possession of number of undergo authentication as per the procedure laid down by EPFO."

It also says, "A member or pensioner desirous of continuing benefit of the said scheme.....Shall be required to make an application for enrolment by January 31, 2017."

Central government contributes 1.16 per cent of the basic wages as subsidy to every members Employees Pension Scheme Account in addition to 8.33 per cent deposited by their employers every month.

Since the government provides subsidy to an member, it has invoked Section 7 of the (Targetted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016, for the purpose.

Section 7 of the Act provides that where government provides subsidy, benefit or service from Consolidated Fund of India, an individual can be asked to undergo authentication, or furnish proof of possession of number.

It also provides that where an individual to whom no number has been assigned, such individual can apply for enrolment.