Equity markets off to a great start: Report

D-Mart, BSE and Radio City IPOs raised 23% of deal value at $538 million

got off to a great start with capital market deals worth $2.37 billion in the first quarter this year, registering a rise of over 86 per cent over the previous quarter, says a report.



According to Corp VCCEdge India quarterly deals report for the first quarter of this year, there were 45 ECM (equity capital market) deals in the January-March period of this year worth $2.37 billion, while in the October- December 2016, there were 22 such transactions worth $1.27 billion.



Meanwhile, a slew of in 2017 make the a viable investment landscape, the report said, adding four of the five in the quarter were oversubscribed multiple times, showing buoyant market sentiment.



"D-Mart, BSE and Radio City raised 23 per cent of deal value at $538 million," the report said.



Meanwhile, value of deals for QIPs rose by $1,332 million in the January-March quarter as against last year, and the and Hindalco Industries dominated the scene with a cumulative issue size of $1,252 million.



"In grim times for other investment options, the equity capital came through as a beacon, offering hope that buoyant sentiments and a multitude of expected to hit the in 2017 will make the ECM deals landscape a lucrative investment opportunity," said Nita Kapoor, Head India - New Ventures, Corp and CEO, Corp VCCircle.



Press Trust of India