Essar Projects commissions CDSP for BPCL's Kochi Refinery

Engineering firm Essar Projects on Monday said it has tested and commissioned the coke drum structure package for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's Kochi Refinery (BPCL-KR).
This contract is a part of BPCL-KR's integrated refinery expansion project and the contract value of this package is Rs 645 crore, the company said in a statement.
The project will increase operating capacity of the refinery to 15.5 MTPA from 9.5 MTPA. Upon completion, the refinery will contribute towards making south India self-sufficient in products, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), motor spirit (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD).
"The completion of this project clearly establishes our capability to undertake and complete complex and challenging projects. Essar Projects has the right mix of human skills and technology to deliver every project on time," said Essar Projects Chief Operating Officer AV Amarnath.
