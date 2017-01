French President replied bluntly on Monday to Donald Trump's criticism of the European Union (EU), saying the "has no need for outside advice" in its affairs.

"I say it here, Europe will always be willing to pursue transatlantic cooperation, but it will determine its path on the basis of its own interests and values," Hollande said at a ceremony in Paris for outgoing US ambassador Jane Hartley.

"It has no need for outside advice to tell it what it has to do," added Hollande.