Everything settled among SC judges: AG

K K today said "everything has been settled" in the higher judiciary in the aftermath of the crisis after four senior judges openly castigated the functioning of the top headed by of Misra. "Everything has been settled is what I believe ... "Everything is under control.

Everything has been settled," he told When asked if he has any of the judges, said "nobody at all", including the He added that all the four senior-most judges had held their courts today and conducted routine work. After the crisis had erupted on January 12, had said that the unprecedented move by the four senior Supreme judges in holding a press conference "could have been avoided" and the judges would now have to act in "statesmanship" to ensure complete harmony. Venugopal, who had a meeting with CJI after the press conference on Friday, had expressed hope that all judges, including Justice Misra, would rise to the occasion and "wholly neutralise" the "divisiveness".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)