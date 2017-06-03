EVM challenge on after U'khand HC dismisses PIL

The Commission (EC) on Friday said its much-hyped challenge is “on” as scheduled on Friday after the High rejected a plea questioning the constitutionality of the move. “The challenge is on as scheduled. The and the have nominated three persons each for the challenge,” an spokesperson said.

He said the two parties will get separate halls to try and tamper with the machines. The challenge will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

The challenge was organised after several major Opposition parties had claimed that the faith of people in the machines had eroded. The and the had alleged the machines used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered with and favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and wanted the to revert to paper ballots.

The has pulled out, from its strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, 14 electronic voting machines used in the recent Assembly polls there for the challenge.

The and the were the only parties, which had applied to participate in the challenge. The poll panel had invited the seven national and 49 state parties recognised by it for the challenge. It had left out smaller parties and independents who contested the recent polls from participating. Even foreign experts are barred.