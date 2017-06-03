TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Internal security deteriorated, external threats increased
Business Standard

EVM challenge on after U'khand HC dismisses PIL

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties to apply to participate in the challenge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi/Nainital 

EVM
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi along with Election Commissioners A K Joti demonstrating the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs), while brushing aside the EVM tampering allegation

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said its much-hyped EVM challenge is “on” as scheduled on Friday after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea questioning the constitutionality of the move. “The EVM challenge is on as scheduled. The NCP and the CPI-M have nominated three persons each for the challenge,” an EC spokesperson said.

He said the two parties will get separate halls to try and tamper with the machines. The challenge will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

The challenge was organised after several major Opposition parties had claimed that the faith of people in the machines had eroded. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged the machines used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered with and favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and wanted the EC to revert to paper ballots. 

The EC has pulled out, from its strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, 14 electronic voting machines used in the recent Assembly polls there for the challenge.

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties, which had applied to participate in the challenge. The poll panel had invited the seven national and 49 state parties recognised by it for the challenge. It had left out smaller parties and independents who contested the recent polls from participating. Even foreign experts are barred. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

EVM challenge on after U'khand HC dismisses PIL

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties to apply to participate in the challenge

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties to apply to participate in the challenge
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said its much-hyped EVM challenge is “on” as scheduled on Friday after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea questioning the constitutionality of the move. “The EVM challenge is on as scheduled. The NCP and the CPI-M have nominated three persons each for the challenge,” an EC spokesperson said.

He said the two parties will get separate halls to try and tamper with the machines. The challenge will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

The challenge was organised after several major Opposition parties had claimed that the faith of people in the machines had eroded. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged the machines used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered with and favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and wanted the EC to revert to paper ballots. 

The EC has pulled out, from its strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, 14 electronic voting machines used in the recent Assembly polls there for the challenge.

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties, which had applied to participate in the challenge. The poll panel had invited the seven national and 49 state parties recognised by it for the challenge. It had left out smaller parties and independents who contested the recent polls from participating. Even foreign experts are barred. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

EVM challenge on after U'khand HC dismisses PIL

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties to apply to participate in the challenge

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said its much-hyped EVM challenge is “on” as scheduled on Friday after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea questioning the constitutionality of the move. “The EVM challenge is on as scheduled. The NCP and the CPI-M have nominated three persons each for the challenge,” an EC spokesperson said.

He said the two parties will get separate halls to try and tamper with the machines. The challenge will take place between 10 am and 2 pm.

The challenge was organised after several major Opposition parties had claimed that the faith of people in the machines had eroded. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged the machines used in the recent Assembly elections were tampered with and favoured the Bharatiya Janata Party. Later, several other parties had joined the chorus and wanted the EC to revert to paper ballots. 

The EC has pulled out, from its strong rooms in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand, 14 electronic voting machines used in the recent Assembly polls there for the challenge.

The NCP and the CPI-M were the only parties, which had applied to participate in the challenge. The poll panel had invited the seven national and 49 state parties recognised by it for the challenge. It had left out smaller parties and independents who contested the recent polls from participating. Even foreign experts are barred. 

image
Business Standard
177 22