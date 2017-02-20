Duterte paid police, others for killing crime suspects: Ex-cop

A retired police officer said on Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect, his family and a critical radio commentator.

lawyers who presented at a news conference said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte. There was no immediate comment from Duterte or his office.

Duterte has denied his administration backs unlawful killings of suspects under his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs that is feared to have killed more than 7,000 mostly drug users and petty drug pushers since he took office in June.

The killings under the crackdown, an expansion of his anti-drug campaign when he was a longtime mayor of southern city, have alarmed the United States, other Western governments and the UN rights officials.

In many public speeches Duterte has told policemen to defend themselves if drug suspects fight back and has openly threatened drug lords and dealers with death.

Lascanas's comments came after he denied to a Senate hearing last year that he had been involved in any extra-judicial killings in

He testified at the inquiry last October after he was implicated by another witness, Edgar Matobato, a former militiaman who said Duterte ordered him and to kill criminals in gangland-style assaults that left hundreds of people dead.

Breaking into tears at one point, Lascanas said Monday he was speaking up because he was bothered by his conscience, including his role in the deaths of his two brothers, whom he ordered killed because they were drug users.

"I had my own two brothers killed. Even if I end up dead, I'm content because I've fulfilled my promise to the lord to make a public confession," he said.

Lascanas narrated several killings that he said Duterte had ordered, permitted or financed as mayor of Davao, including the 1993 bombing of mosques as retaliation after Muslim rebels were blamed for the bombing a

Lascanas said he and his group shot dead a kidnapping suspect along with the man's pregnant wife, young son, father-in-law and two with the consent of Duterte.

After his group informed Duterte about the capture of the suspected mastermind of a kidnapping in Davao, Lascanas quoted the mayor as saying: "All right, make it clean.