Excise duty on cement raised by Rs 100 per tonne

The government has increased excise duty on cement by Rs 100 per tonne to Rs 1,000 per tonne.
"Tariff rate of excise duty in goods falling under Chapter sub-heading 2523 29 is being increased from Rs 900 per tonne to 1,000 per tonne," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech.
Domestic cement makers said this is the upper limit of the excise duty that can be levied on cement.
Any upward movement of the cement price would depend upon the rate at which the government levies the duty.
