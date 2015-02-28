Excise duty on cement raised by Rs 100 per tonne

The government has increased on by Rs 100 per tonne to Rs 1,000 per tonne.



"Tariff rate of in goods falling under Chapter sub-heading 2523 29 is being increased from Rs 900 per tonne to 1,000 per tonne," Finance Minister said in his speech.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



Domestic makers said this is the upper limit of the that can be levied on



Any upward movement of the price would depend upon the rate at which the government levies the duty.