Exit from Rajiv Chowk to be restricted on Dec 31: DMRC

As per an advisory by the city police, exit of passengers from Rajiv Metro Station will not be permitted from 9 pm onwards on the New Year's Eve, the Metro said today.



This is to enable the authorities to maintain and order during New Year celebrations in central



"As advised by Police authorities, exit of passengers from Rajiv Metro Station will not be permitted from 9:00 PM onwards on New Year's Eve, i.e., December 31."However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Metro Station from 'F' and 'B' block side gates of the station after 9 pm for boarding trains," the DMRC said in a statement.between Line-2 ( - Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at the Rajiv Metro Station till the end of services.Services at all other Metro corridors and stations will continue normally, it added.

