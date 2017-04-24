Exit polls predict sweep for BJP in Delhi, AAP staring at rout

Two exit polls say BJP will win over 200 of the 270 wards

The could be headed for a landslide victory in the Delhi municipal polls with two exit polls predicting the party finishing way ahead of the and the with over 200 of the 270 wards where polling was held today.



Going by the projected figures, the could well be staring at a rout on its home turf, barely two years into its rise to power bagging a staggering 67 of the 70 Assembly seats, while the Congress' attempt to regain ground may come a cropper.



According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the may bag anything between 202 and 220 seats, while the and the will score something around 23-35 and 19-31 respectively.



The claimed the was likely to sweep Delhi with 218 seats, limiting the and the to 24 and 22 seats respectively.



Polling was held in 270 wards of the three municipal corporations. The election to two wards has been postponed due to the death of candidates.

