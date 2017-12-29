Explosion hits near police station in Turkey, no one is hurt

JUST IN
AP  |  Ankara 

Turkish media say a powerful explosion has occurred near a police station in the southern city of Adana but no one was hurt in the blast.

The blast occurred at around 7:10 pm. today in the city's Seyhan district, the Dogan news agency said. Police and medical teams were sent to the area.


There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosion.

Turkey has suffered a wave of deadly attacks carried out by Kurdish rebels or Islamic State militants in recent years that have killed hundreds of people.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 00:45 IST

