The of a small city in northern says 31 people were wounded when an was thrown into a crowded nightclub.



says three women were seriously injured in the pre-dawn attack Friday at the Bora Bora nightclub. Suarez says the rest of the victims suffered



About 70 people were at the club when the device was thrown from a motorcycle and set off a stampede among panicked club patrons.The says police arrested a man and woman as suspects in the attack. Their names haven't been released. He says the attack appears to stem from a battle among local drug gangs for control of the city north of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)