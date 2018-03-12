FAA: Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River

A helicopter has crashed in New York City's A Federal Administration says the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 pm (local time) today in the waterway just north of and is reportedly inverted in the water. It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Police harbour units are at the scene. Video posted on shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then tip over as its rotors slap at the water. The FAA and the are investigating. No other information has been released.

