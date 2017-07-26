Hotel franchise FabHotels secures 162 cr from Goldman Sachs, Accel Partners

Budget hotel aggregator on Wednesday said it has raised $25 million in a Series B round led by Partners.



Existing investor also participated in this funding round.



The funds will further accelerate the nationwide expansion plans of FabHotels, a company release said.currently operates over 5,000 rooms across more than 225 hotels in over 20 major cities in"This by Partners will further strengthen our position, brand and expansion," co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Aggarwal said.FabHotels' model focuses on partnering with 20 - 40 rooms capacity The company uses its proprietary platform to deliver superior yields to franchisees and assists in property operations for delivery of best-in-segment stay experiences to travellers, the company said."We see significant growth potential in the budget lodging in and believe it is ripe for disruption," said Shweta Bhatia, head of Asia investments at the and Growth Equity team at Partners.Partners and Growth Equity team partners with entrepreneurs around the world to build disruptive businesses. Since 2003, the team has invested more than $6 billion in private opportunities globally.