Fabindia removes 'Khadi' brand name from its products

Fabindia
has started removing the brand name 'Khadi' it uses to promote its cotton products after a legal notice
by Khadi
India that the use of the word amounted to "unfair trade practice" and misusing its trade name.
Khadi
& Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had sent a legal notice
to Fabindia
Overseas Pvt Ltd, a chain of ethnic wear retail outlet, asking it to immediately stop using the word Khadi
from all its cotton products and remove display banners from its showrooms.
Sources said Fabindia
CEO Viney Singh has responded to KVIC's notice, saying it was complying with all the directions of the KVIC. Fabindia
has stated that "as per the direction issued" by KVIC, it has complied with them, they said.
Fabindia, in its reply, has also sought a meeting with KVIC
officials to explain its position in order to resolve the matter to the satisfaction of Khadi
India.
KVIC
Chairman V K Saxena, who justified serving the legal notice, referred to the earlier communications with Fabindia
by which the private firm's application for Khadi
mark was treated as closed.
He cited a September 29, 2016, letter which stated that "upon the request of Fabindia, several meetings were held with KVIC
and the last meeting was held on August 2, 2016, with Chairman of KVIC
at New Delhi. During the meeting, it was assured that Fabindia
will communicate their consent shortly.
"Since two months have passed and KVIC
has not yet received any response from your end, it is presumed that you are not interested to obtain 'Khadi' mark certificate for sales and promotion of Khadi
products.
"Hence in the present circumstances, your application for Khadi
mark certificate may please be treated as closed. Henceforth, no correspondence on this subject will be entertained," the communication said.
Saxena also drew attention to a February 16 letter of KVIC
in which it was decided to issue Khadi
mark certificate in favour of Fabindia
to carry out trading/selling of genuine Khadi
and Khadi
products attaching Khadi
mark tags/labels, subject to several conditions which were also mentioned.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU