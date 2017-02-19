Fabindia removes 'Khadi' brand name from its products

has started removing the brand name 'Khadi' it uses to promote its cotton products after a by India that the use of the word amounted to "unfair trade practice" and misusing its trade name.

& Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had sent a to Overseas Pvt Ltd, a chain of ethnic wear retail outlet, asking it to immediately stop using the word from all its cotton products and remove display banners from its showrooms.

Sources said CEO Viney Singh has responded to KVIC's notice, saying it was complying with all the directions of the has stated that "as per the direction issued" by KVIC, it has complied with them, they said.

Fabindia, in its reply, has also sought a meeting with officials to explain its position in order to resolve the matter to the satisfaction of India.

Chairman V K Saxena, who justified serving the legal notice, referred to the earlier communications with by which the private firm's application for mark was treated as closed.

He cited a September 29, 2016, letter which stated that "upon the request of Fabindia, several meetings were held with and the last meeting was held on August 2, 2016, with Chairman of at New Delhi. During the meeting, it was assured that will communicate their consent shortly.

"Since two months have passed and has not yet received any response from your end, it is presumed that you are not interested to obtain 'Khadi' mark certificate for sales and promotion of products.

"Hence in the present circumstances, your application for mark certificate may please be treated as closed. Henceforth, no correspondence on this subject will be entertained," the communication said.

Saxena also drew attention to a February 16 letter of in which it was decided to issue mark certificate in favour of to carry out trading/selling of genuine and products attaching mark tags/labels, subject to several conditions which were also mentioned.