Facebook ousts Twitter to livestream Golden Globes red carpet

has replaced as the exclusive official livestreaming platform for the red carpet event at this year.



In 2016, the microblogging site had secured the rights to the event.



According to Variety, inked the deal with the (HFPA) and Dick Clark Prods (DCP), producers of the event to be held on January 7.Titled "The HFPA Presents: Globes Live", it will be a two-hour-long preshow that will exclusively on the page from 6-8 pm ET (3-5 pm PT).Under the deal, 360-degree videos will be captured from the and throughout the and will be distributed on the Globes' page.The HFPA will also post exclusive and backstage footage on FB and the Globes' Instagram account. A fan-driven Q&A will also take place, where selected questions will be taken up through and streamed live on the Globes official page.The line-up of hosts for the on include AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, andTV presenter will host the main event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)