Facebook, Airtel in tie-up for 'Express Wi-Fi' services in rural India

Unlike Free Basics that provided access to selected websites for free, this works on paid model

Social networking giant has rolled out in India, its 'Express Wi-Fi' service that offers Internet facility through public hotspots to users in rural parts of the country.



The commercial roll out of the project comes a year after pulled the plug on the controversial 'Free Basics' programme that drew severe criticism from advocates of



Unlike that provided access to selected websites for free, works on a "paid" model and the access will not be restricted to any particular websites.



Users can log onto public hotspots made available through partner and buy daily, weekly or monthly data packs being sold through local entrepreneurs.



has also onboarded as a partner, telecom giant Bharti Airtel, which will deploy over 20,000 hotspots over the next few months.



"India's population is about 1.3 billion people, but only 390 million are connected to the Internet. is part of our global initiative and we want to expand Internet connectivity to underserved locations," Asia Pacific Head of Connectivity Solutions Munish Seth told PTI.



He added that is working with (ISPs) and over 500 local entrepreneur retailers.



Internet user base in the country has seen a significant jump in the last few years, helped by smartphones becoming more affordable and data prices falling, especially after rolled out services.



Tech giant Google has also rolled out free Internet access through public hotspots at various railway stations in partnership with RailTel.



"The market still remains under-penetrated and all these efforts (by others) will help expand it further," Seth said.



Asked about the role will play in the programme, he said the company will just provide the platform and solutions.



"We will not charge the ISP/telecom operator or the entrepreneur. The operator decides on the pricing and will handle the data as the Internet traffic flows through their system. We are just providing the solutions," he added.



Facebook's service is available through nearly 700 hotspots across the four Indian states of Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Meghalaya. had started testing in India in 2015.



The tariffs are dependent on the operator and the validity of the plan.



The are AirJaldi in Uttarakhand, LMES in Rajasthan, in Gujarat, and roll out in Meghalaya is being carried out by a company called Shaildhar.



is also live in four other countries — Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and Indonesia.



The US-based company had launched the programme in 2015 in partnership with Reliance Communications and allowed access to selected websites.



However, it met severe criticism as critics saw this as violation of the principle of that advocates equal treatment of all internet traffic.



finally pulled the plug on the controversy- ridden programme in India in February last year after sectoral regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India barred operators from charging discriminatory rates for Internet- access based on content.



Interestingly, continues to run the programme across many countries.

