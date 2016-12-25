Fake news leads Pak minister to issue nuke threat to Israel

The Israeli Defence Ministry responded on Twitter to say the report was fictitious

The Israeli Defence Ministry responded on Twitter to say the report was fictitious

Pakistan's defense minister threatened that his country could use weapons after a fake news report that his Israeli counterpart had threatened " retaliation" for Islamabad's role in against ISIS, highlighting the serious problem proliferation of fake news poses.



A report in the New York Times said a fake news story prompted defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to threaten to go nuclear.



In a post on Twitter, Asif lashed at after a false report - which the minister apparently believed - that had threatened with weapons.



"Israeli def min threatens retaliation presuming pak role in against Daesh," the minister wrote on his official Twitter account, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State. " forgets is a state too."



The NYT report said Asif appeared to be reacting to the fake news article published on awdnews.com, which was titled 'Israeli Defense Minister: If send ground troops to on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a attack'.



The article had appeared on the website on December 20, alongside articles with headlines like 'Clinton is staging a military coup against Trump'.



The fake story about even misidentified the country's defence minister, attributing quotations to a former minister, Moshe Yaalon. Israel's current minister of defence is Avigdor Lieberman.



The Israeli Defence Ministry responded on Twitter to say the report was fictitious.



"The statement attributed to fmr Def Min Yaalon re was never said," the ministry wrote in Twitter post directed at Asif.



The Israeli ministry added in a second post: "Reports referred to by the Pakistani Def Min are entirely false."



The NYT report added that the proliferation of fake news stories, spread on social networks and produced by a variety of sources including pranksters, foreign governments and enterprising individuals who hope to receive advertising revenue by driving traffic to their websites, has become an increasingly serious problem.



A North Carolina man was arrested this month after firing a gun at a Washington pizza parlor, because investigators said he was investigating claims in fake news articles that the pizzeria was at the center of a child sex slave ring linked to Hillary Clinton.

Press Trust of India