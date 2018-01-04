Family alleges negligence, overcharging by Gurgaon hospital

The family of a admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon has accused the facility of medical negligence and charging exorbitant amount for its services.



The family has lodged a complaint with the chief minister's office and also written to state Anil Vij, seeking action against the upscale



The hospital has denied the charges.According to the family, Sunil Kumar, 22, was admitted to the hospital in June last year with head and spine injuries, which he had suffered during a dive into a canal in Hisar.He was first operated upon at a private hospital in Hisar, but Kumar remained unconscious after the there, the family said."Upon recommendation of doctors in Hisar, we admitted Kumar at in Gurgaon for consultancy in the neurology department on June 16, 2017. The doctors of Paras Hospital insisted on transferring the case to ENT department," said Jagbir Singh, maternal uncle of Kumar.The doctors recommended for in spine again in the same area, but Kumar's family objected to the advice."We have objected the of spine in neck area and repeatedly asked for the treatment of neurology. Our request was turned down, citing the treatment done in other hospital was irrelevant and they (Paras Hospital) would treat from the beginning," Singh said."The doctors have done the of the same neck area and planted an iron rod to support the spinal cord," he said, adding that even after the for the second time Kumar's condition deteriorated due to internal wounds."The doctors then decided to remove the from the neck. They operated again for it," Singh said.The family alleged repeated surgeries led to complications and Kumar was now on life support in the hospital.They have also accused the hospital of charging huge money. As per the bill, the hospital has charged more than Rs 83 lakh so far, and the family has deposited Rs nine lakh.When contacted, Dr Neeraj Bishnoi, of Paras Hospital, Gurgaon, said in a statement: "The (22) has been admitted in the hospital since 16th June 2017, more than 6 months. He came to the hospital with operated at a hospital in Hisar and was operated upon by super specialists in our hospital."The treatment has been given in consent with the attendants and the health condition and outcomes have been regularly updated to them. The hospital is regularly in touch with the authorities from the and has shared all relevant documents," Bishnoi said.He also added, hospital has waived off Rs 42 lakh from the actual bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)