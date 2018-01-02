Famous poet Anwar Jalalpuri passes away

Famous Anwar Jalalpuri, who translated Gita and into Urdu, today died here at the trauma centre of



His son, Shahkar, said the 70-year-old passed away at 9.15 am.



"On December 28, my father went for a but didn't come out for long. When we broke open the door, we found him lying unconscious. He was admitted to KGMU," he said.The last rites of the will be held tomorrow in his native village of in district.Jalalpuri is survived by his wife and three sons.Some of his important literary works include "Rahrau se Rahnuma Tak", translations of and Gita in Urdu, and he also wrote dialogues for TV serial "Akbar the Great".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)