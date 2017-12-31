Fans in Mumbai celebrate Rajinikanth's political announcement

Hundreds of fans of Tamil cinema superstar today burst crackers and distributed sweets here after the announced his entry into politics.



had today said that he would be floating his own political party ahead of the next Assembly elections in



The had said that the motto of his party would be "truthfulness, hard work and growth".Hundreds of fans of the gathered here at the head-office of State Welfare Association in suburban Chembur following the announcement."We have 150 associations of Rajini sir in out of which 90 are in These are at places like Sion, Vashi, Govandi, Vasai, Santacruz, Malad among others which have a large Tamil population. It is a huge day for us, we are very happy," Aadhimoolam, of the State Welfare Association told"Today he has name, fame, money, he has everything. He has entered politics for the welfare of society. For him the happiness of people matters the most. He has always said that he is thankful to his fans and everyone for whatever he has got in his life. He now wants to do good work for them (people). We are always with him and we pray for his long and successful innings in politics," said.added that members of the actor's fan clubs have been active in social work and have also helped during times of crises and natural calamities.

