Achche din for industrialists, farmers face burey din: Rahul

Vice-President on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his promise of "achche din" had come true only for industrialists as the country's farmers were facing with "burey din".

"Achche din have come only for the industrialists in the country but for farmers burey din have come (during the Modi government)," he said addressing an election meeting at the Bangla College in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

"The farmers of the country are faced with financial problems," he said.

Expressing confidence that SP- combine will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said there is a wave in favour of the alliance in the state.

Noting that Hathras is famous for its potato crop, Rahul said farmers here are troubled because of the decision.

He also paid glowing tributes to renowned satirist Kaka Hathrasi who was born in Hathras.