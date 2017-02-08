TRENDING ON BS
Congress turncoats pitted against SP candidates in Lucknow
Business Standard

Achche din for industrialists, farmers face burey din: Rahul

Noting that Hathras is famous for potato crop, Rahul said farmers are troubled because of note ban

Press Trust of India  |  Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his promise of "achche din" had come true only for industrialists as the country's farmers were facing with "burey din".

"Achche din have come only for the industrialists in the country but for farmers burey din have come (during the Modi government)," he said addressing an election meeting at the Bangla College in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

"The farmers of the country are faced with financial problems," he said.

Expressing confidence that SP-Congress combine will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said there is a wave in favour of the alliance in the state.

Noting that Hathras is famous for its potato crop, Rahul said farmers here are troubled because of the demonetisation decision.

He also paid glowing tributes to renowned satirist Kaka Hathrasi who was born in Hathras.

