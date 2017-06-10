Chouhan, your fast for MP farmers a sham, get set for political exile: Cong

Party says state govt inertia has forced farmers to sell potatoes, onions, wheat at throwaway prices

The today termed the indefinite fast by Chief Minister amid farmers unrest in the state, as a "pretence" and asked him to prepare for his "political exile".



"Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fast is a drama...It is a sham, he should answer why a case of has not been filed in the death of five farmers in Madhya Pradesh," party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters here.



He said the inaction of the state forced the farmers to sell their produce below minimum support price (MSP) to middlemen.



Farmers are selling potatoes and onions at throwaway prices in the state. The situation is similar in case of wheat as well, he alleged.



"This fast is nothing but a pretence...The is with farmers in their fight for their rights," Surjewala said.



Blaming for making "false promises" over providing better prices to farmers for their produce, the leader said it has been unable to give minimum selling price to the farmers.



As the violent agrarian unrest entered its tenth day in today, Chouhan began his indefinite fast for restoration of peace and promised profitable prices to farmers for their produce.



The farmers have been demanding better prices for their produce, debt relief, among other things.

Press Trust of India