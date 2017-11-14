GST under revenue department

Work relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been moved out of economic affairs to the department, according to a recent official order.

FATF is an inter-governmental global body that sets standards and promotes the implementation of measures for combating money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the international financial system. The work of the goods and services (GST) administration, the Council and the Appellate Tribunal has also been brought under the department, the order issued by Cabinet Secretariat said.

The key legislation of the — the Central Goods and Services Act, the Integrated Goods and Services Act, the Union Territory Goods and Services Act, the Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act— and legislative work related to indirect taxes (excluding custom duty) in Union Territories without legislature have been allocated to the department, the order said.

Record UIN for embassy supplies

Businesses supplying goods and services to foreign diplomatic missions or UN organisations should quote their respective unique identification number (UIN) on invoices for benefits, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Recording of the 15-digit UIN while making such sales will enable foreign diplomatic missions and UN organisations to claim refund of the goods and services (GST) paid by them in

“It may be noted that sale or supply to Foreign Diplomatic Missions / UN Organisations is like any other Business to Consumer (B2C) sale and will not have any additional effect on the supplier’s liability... Therefore, it is advised that under no circumstance any supplier should decline to record the UIN of the diplomat / official on the invoice,” a finance ministry statement said.

