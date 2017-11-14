GST under revenue department

Work relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has been moved out of economic affairs to the revenue
department, according to a recent official order.
FATF is an inter-governmental global body that sets standards and promotes the implementation of measures for combating money laundering, terror financing and other related threats to the international financial system. The work of the goods and services tax
(GST) administration, the GST
Council and the GST
Appellate Tribunal has also been brought under the revenue
department, the order issued by Cabinet Secretariat said.
The key legislation of the GST
— the Central Goods and Services Tax
Act, the Integrated Goods and Services Tax
Act, the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax
Act, the Goods and Services Tax
(Compensation to States) Act— and legislative work related to indirect taxes (excluding custom duty) in Union Territories without legislature have been allocated to the revenue
department, the order said.
Record UIN for embassy supplies
Businesses supplying goods and services to foreign diplomatic missions or UN organisations should quote their respective unique identification number (UIN) on tax
invoices for GST
benefits, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Recording of the 15-digit UIN while making such sales will enable foreign diplomatic missions and UN organisations to claim refund of the goods and services tax
(GST) paid by them in India.
“It may be noted that sale or supply to Foreign Diplomatic Missions / UN Organisations is like any other Business to Consumer (B2C) sale and will not have any additional effect on the supplier’s tax
liability... Therefore, it is advised that under no circumstance any supplier should decline to record the UIN of the diplomat / official on the tax
invoice,” a finance ministry statement said.
