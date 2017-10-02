'No connection' to terrorism found in Las Vegas shooting, says FBI

Investigators have so far found "no connection" between terrorist groups and a mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500, an special agent said today.



The Islamic State group, through its propaganda arm, had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming the shooter was a recently converted "soldier."



Police said the attack was carried out by Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old retired accountant."As this event unfolds we have determined to this point no connection with an terrorist group," said Aaron Rouse, the special agent in charge of the Las Vegas office of the

