FC Goa players yet to arrive, match against ATK to be delayed

A fighter jet crash at the airport today forced an unprecedented one-hour delay in the football clash between and FC here today.



The home match of was scheduled at 8pm but due to the unavoidable circumstances the kick off is delayed by a "minimum one hour".



"The match between and FC will be delayed for a minimum of one hour," Football Development Limited, the competition organisers, said in a release.An K fighter jet of the overshot the runway and caught fire forcing the runway to be closed for operations for a brief period.It was another blow for the Gaurs' arrival plan. They were to depart yesterday but a technical snag in their aircraft had forced them to stay put there and take today's flight for Their flight was to depart from at 10am today.As per their new plan, the Goans are slated to land around 8pm here and that means they will have to directly head towards the match venue."A chartered flight from will land in around 5.30pm and then will take off for Kolkata," an ISL said.The from is around two hours and 30 minutes and there is high possibility that the match will be further delayed.The match was originally slated for December 31 but the organisers had to postpone the match as police refused to make the security arrangements on theIt remains to be seen how the Sergio Lobera-coached side tackle the situation as the Spaniard along with the team think tank had already criticised the move."I don't find it just that the calendar changes with such a short notice period. We had a plan in place sporting-wise and logistically as well, with regard to the flights and stay. Changes like this can hurt the final standings of the league table," the had said."I find it surprising that they take decisions like this unilaterally without prior consultation with the teams."This trip to is followed by a match in Guwahati to play NorthEast United FC on January 6. The Gaurs will then return to to take on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Margao on January 11, thereby completing a tiresome set of fixtures which will see FC take to the field three times in nine days.FC have slipped to fifth in the points table with 12 points from six matches after their loss to FC Pune City, their first home defeat of the season.

