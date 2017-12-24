FCI unhappy over new lightweight jute bags

Corporation of (FCI), the sector's biggest consumer, has expressed disappointment over use of the new lightweight 580-gm bags mandated by the Centre for packing grains.



In a letter to the Commissioner earlier this month, the FCI said that in the last one year, the specifications of gunny bags have been revised twice, diluting its weight, breaking strength, etc.



"FCI had to face difficulties due to bleeding bags, resistance from PDS authorities and wastage of grains," it said in the letter.industry sources told that they estimate losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore arising out the new low weight bags' usage, and savings of only about Rs 200 crore.The introduced the 580-gram bags replacing the 665-gram heavy bags in December, 2015.Each year, the FCI procures around 8-10 lakh ton of gunny bags on behalf of state agencies, at a total price of around Rs 6,000 crore.The procurement and distribution of grains undergoes at least eight stages of handling, logistics and other processes, the sources said.The use of low quality raw in the manufacture of the light bags will further worsen the situation for FCI, it added in the letter.

