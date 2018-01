Fed-up passenger sought fast track on Ryanair wing

A passenger who apparently got fed up waiting to get off a plane surprised fellow passengers by using the emergency exit to jump onto a wing.



The incident on took place 30 minutes after the flight landed in the southern Spanish city of from London's Stansted Airport, where it had also been delayed.



The man was coaxed back into the plane while police were called.Fellow passenger Fernando del Valle Villalobos, who videoed the incident, said he heard the man say he got fed up waiting.Police said today that they have opened a complaint against the man for breaching security. They confirmed he is a non-Spanish citizen.said the incident was now in the hands of Spanish authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)