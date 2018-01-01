JUST IN
Festivities and revelry as Puducherry celebrates New Year

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

A milling crowd of people, mostly tourists, jubilantly welcomed New Year 2018 as the clock struck midnight today.

Fireworks lit up the sky and revellers gathered on the Beach road here extended a cheerful welcome to 2018.


Sweets were distributed and people exchanged greetings. Special programmes were held at various hotels and restaurants.

The revelry was mostly centred in the Beach road area under strict vigil of the police.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had earlier today visited the major tourists attractions here to review security arrangements for New Year festivities.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also issued necessary directives to the police to take utmost care so that nothing goes awry during the celebrations.

Riding through the main thoroughfares, revellers kept raising slogans and exchanged greetings.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 01:00 IST

