Fidel Castro's signed cigar box may fetch USD 20k at auction

A signed wooden box, containing a set of 24 cigars from the personal collection of Cuban revolutionary Castro, is expected to fetch USD 20,000 at an auction in the US.



The Trinidad Fundadores retains its "Republica de Cuba" warranty seal, which has been re-adhered to the cover.



The contain 24 cigars, and is stamped on each end, "24 Fundadores," with a maker's mark on the bottom, "Habanos S A, Hecho en Cuba, Totalmente a mano."The is accompanied by an image of signing it for noted philanthropist Eva Haller, according to the Boston- based RR Auctions." handed to me the of cigars. He gave them to me, because I jokingly asked him for it, when others lit a cigar," Haller wrote in a letter dated March 2002."I told him, that if he signs the box, I will sell it and make lots of money. He thought that was funny," she wrote.Beginning in 1980, Trinidad Fundadores were exclusively produced for Castro, and until 1998 the only boxes that were allowed to leave had been gifts to foreign dignitaries.The brand made its official launch as a Cuban export in February 1998, and this - from Castro's personal stash - was signed and given away only four years later.Cigars were an integral component of Castro's heroic revolutionary image, and as such this signed is a truly remarkable historical artifact, according to the RR Auctions.

