File details of vacancies in police services: SC to states

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Home Secretaries of all states to file affidavits giving details of vacancies in police services at all levels.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar observed that vacancy in police services was an "important issue" and asked all the states to file the affidavits within four weeks.

The Bench, also comprising Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud, also said that if any of the states do not file the affidavit, it would "ensure the presence of Home Secretaries along with necessary records to assist the court in disposal of the matter".

"In view of the importance of the issue, we require Home Secretaries of all the state governments to file affidavits in this court depicting the necessary position. In order to ensure compliance of the order, we hereby direct respondent number one (Centre) to communicate the instant order to the Home Secretaries of all the state governments within one week," the Bench said.

The apex court was hearing a petition which claimed that law and order situation in the country is deteriorating due to a large number of vacancies in police services at all levels across all states.

The petitioner claimed before the Bench that there were around 5.42 lakh vacancies in police services across the country.

