Fimi wants scrapping of export duty on iron ore fines

Miners' body Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) has sought bringing down export duty on low-grade and pellets to nil and raising import duty on pellets to 30% in the



In a pre- memorandum to government, said India is losing its competitiveness on rapidly in global markets as was evident from its share dipping to less than 2% in 2013 against 20% in 2008.

Read our full coverage on Union Budget



"Due to high incidence of export duty on iron ore, have declined from 117.37 million tonnes in 2009-10 to 14.42 million tonnes in 2013-14," it said.



India is likely to end current fiscal as a net importer of the key steel-making raw material.



Government has continuously increased export duty on from zero percent in 2008-09 to 5% in 2009-10 and further to 20% in March, 2011. In December 2011, it raised it again to 30%.



"Such a high duty has rendered unviable. A 30% duty on has been a deterrent to the effective functioning of the Indian mining industry," it said.



Indian steel-makers do not have the necessary technology to use fines or low-grade for making steel.



These firms mostly use lumps which have more iron content, said adding of fines are by compulsion and not by choice.



Secondary steel producers who account for nearly 60% of the India's total production have also resorted to cutting capacity utilisation due to shortage of lumps, said.



"Therefore, industry expects government to bring export duty on fines to nil," it said.



The industry association has also requested government to reduce export duty on pellet to zero% from 5% now.



Meanwhile, it also suggested raising import duty on pellets at par with the present export duty on