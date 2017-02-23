Govt launches app to provide GST updates to taxpayers

The Finance Ministry on Thursday launched a mobile app for Goods and Services Tax so as to provide updates to taxpayers
on the new tax regime which is to be rolled out from July 1.
Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar said the Centre and states are in the final lap of discussions for the implementation of GST
which will usher in 'one-nation one-tax' regime.
"GST
discussion is in final stages and GST
will be implemented within the given time-frame," he told reporters on the sidelines of Central Excise Day event in New Delhi.
The GST
mobile app launched by the ministry can be downloaded for free on Android
platforms. The iOS version will be made available shortly, an official statement said.
With the app, the taxpayers
can readily access a host of GST
information such as migration to GST-approach and guidelines for migration, draft law-Model GST
Law, IGST Law and GST
Compensation Law, draft rules related to registration, returns, payment, refund and invoice.
The app will also provide Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on GST
and help desk/email contacts.
"The Mobile Application enables taxpayers
to be well informed of the latest updates on GST. Taxpayers
can also provide feedback and contact CBEC's 24x7 help desk 'CBEC Mitra' through a toll-free number or email, at the touch of a button," the statement said.
Indirect tax reform GST
will subsume excise and service tax and will ensure uniform tax rates across the country for seamless transfer of goods and services. The government plans to implement GST
from July 1.
