Govt launches app to provide GST updates to taxpayers

The Finance Ministry on Thursday launched a mobile app for Goods and Services Tax so as to provide updates to on the new tax regime which is to be rolled out from July 1.

Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar said the Centre and states are in the final lap of discussions for the implementation of which will usher in 'one-nation one-tax' regime.

" discussion is in final stages and will be implemented within the given time-frame," he told reporters on the sidelines of Central Excise Day event in New Delhi.

The mobile app launched by the ministry can be downloaded for free on platforms. The iOS version will be made available shortly, an official statement said.

With the app, the can readily access a host of information such as migration to GST-approach and guidelines for migration, draft law-Model Law, IGST Law and Compensation Law, draft rules related to registration, returns, payment, refund and invoice.

The app will also provide Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on and help desk/email contacts.

"The Mobile Application enables to be well informed of the latest updates on can also provide feedback and contact CBEC's 24x7 help desk 'CBEC Mitra' through a toll-free number or email, at the touch of a button," the statement said.

Indirect tax reform will subsume excise and service tax and will ensure uniform tax rates across the country for seamless transfer of goods and services. The government plans to implement from July 1.