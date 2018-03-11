Fire at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, none injured

A fire broke out in the generator room of Vidhan Sabha today, Fire Services said. A call informing about the blaze was received at 10.50 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an of the department said, adding the fire was doused by 11.30 am. No injuries were reported in the incident, the said.

