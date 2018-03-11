JUST IN
Fire at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, none injured

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out in the generator room of Delhi Vidhan Sabha today, Delhi Fire Services said. A call informing about the blaze was received at 10.50 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official of the department said, adding the fire was doused by 11.30 am. No injuries were reported in the incident, the official said.

First Published: Sun, March 11 2018. 13:35 IST

