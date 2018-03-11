Fire at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, none injured

-
A fire broke out in the generator room of Delhi Vidhan Sabha today, Delhi Fire Services said. A call informing about the blaze was received at 10.50 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official of the department said, adding the fire was doused by 11.30 am. No injuries were reported in the incident, the official said.
