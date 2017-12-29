Fire breaks out at Kamala Mills in Mumbai

-
A fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel tonight, according to the disaster control room of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The fire started on the third floor of the building in central Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and trying to douse the fire, according to officials.
The building houses some commercial establishments including hotels.
The officials said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Fire at Kamala Mills. Reportedly, #1Above burnt down. London Taxi, Zoom, Times Now affected. pic.twitter.com/I5OtYsE9ph— Alice Peter (@alice_peter) December 28, 2017
