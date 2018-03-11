Fire breaks out during cracker testing, no casualty

A number of crackers caught fire during testing near a cracker manufacturing unit at Changripota under station area in South 24 district today, the police said. No casualty was reported. The workers were testing a cracker near the unit and sparks from it fell on other crackers kept nearby causing the fire. The workers used the water of nearby canal to put out the fire, the police said. A fire tender had also gone there but by that time, the blaze was extinguished.

